Phishing scams have become increasingly common, especially on social media platforms, posing a danger to anyone who falls victim to them. These deceptive schemes are primarily aimed at achieving financial gain, causing significant harm to unsuspecting individuals or organizations. However, with some simple precautions, it is possible to prevent such scams. The Central Chamber of Commerce has compiled a checklist to help you avoid falling prey to phishing attempts and safeguard against potential damage.

Phishing may seem harmless, but its success can lead to severe consequences for the targeted individual or organization. Unraveling the aftermath of a phishing attack can be laborious, and by then, the damage may already be done. Panu Vesterinen, the Project Manager at the Central Chamber of Commerce, stresses the importance of foresight and vigilance when dealing with phishing attempts.

"At its simplest, it's about verifying the identity of the party you are dealing with and considering whether the situation truly warrants sharing the requested information immediately. Hasty responses are never advisable. Ask yourself if you would divulge the requested data to any stranger on the street claiming to be your bank, friend, or authority figure," says Vesterinen.

Phishing attempts may involve tricking individuals into surrendering sensitive information like online banking credentials, credit card numbers, usernames, passwords, or personal data to criminals. Vesterinen explains that the primary objective of such actions is almost always financial gain, and phishing incidents have surged significantly, especially on social media platforms.

"The phishing perpetrator may contact you through platforms like Instagram or email. The criminal might apply for a credit card in your name, gain access to your employer's data systems, deplete your account using the provided credentials, or even sign fraudulent installment agreements. Financial institutions or authorities never request account information, credentials, or other confidential data through email or phone calls," Vesterinen emphasizes.

To combat phishing and minimize potential harm, the Central Chamber of Commerce has put together a helpful checklist:

Never divulge personal or exploitable information over the phone if you are uncertain about the caller's identity and the reasons they need your data. Avoid providing personal information or completing data forms via email. If in doubt, make a confirmation call to the sender, even if the email appears to be from a coworker or familiar individual. Refrain from clicking on links in email or text messages from unknown sources. These links may redirect you to counterfeit websites where personal information is requested under false pretenses. Alternatively, malicious software may be installed on your device, compromising your data or locking your files. Exercise caution on social media platforms. Opening attachments received through these channels may introduce spyware or viruses to your computer or phone. If you suspect you have shared sensitive data with an unauthorized party, immediately inform your bank or credit card company to freeze your account and prevent misuse. Save their contact details preemptively for such eventualities.

Staying vigilant and adhering to these simple guidelines can protect you from falling prey to phishing scams. By being proactive and cautious, we can collectively thwart these malicious attempts and maintain our digital safety and privacy.

HT