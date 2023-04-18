Being held for the third time, the startup competition seeks the most promising technology companies of today with the potential for growth.

The Teknologia 23 event's competition , targeted at startup companies, is now open. The aim of the competition is to highlight significant new solutions in the field of technology, and the winner will receive a €10,000 prize, donated by the Finnish Fair Foundation. The Teknologia 23 fair will be held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre from 7 to 9 November 2023.

The prize can be awarded for a significant, creative and innovative technology solution, such as a new commercial product, method, or application.

Competition entries can be submitted until 31 August 2023. From among the entries, the competition jury will then select the 5–7 best ideas or solutions, which will enter a pitch competition, to be held at the Teknologia 2023 event. The jury will select the winner based on the pitches. The winner will be announced and the prize presented on 8 November, at the Teknologia Party evening event of the Teknologia 23 fair.

For more detailed instructions on how to participate in the competition, head to the Teknologia 23 website.

The competition is organised by the Teknologia fair in cooperation with the Finnish Business Angels Network (FiBAN). FiBAN is one of the world's largest and most active business angel networks, with more than 650 investors as members.

HT

Source: Messukeskus