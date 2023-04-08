According to Mashable website, this artificial intelligence chatbot can take enormous quantities of data, analyze it, and then generate content based on the GPT-4 language processing paradigm.

OpenAI-built ChatGPT shows that recent breakthroughs have increased the capabilities and intellect of artificial intelligence to a point where it may begin to surpass human intelligence.

In fact, it can respond to almost any query posed to it. Nevertheless, this is just the beginning. A researcher in artificial intelligence has said that "everyone would perish" if AI is allowed to increase in intelligence unchecked.

On the surface, an AI chatbot is a really beneficial tool that can increase human efficiency and productivity. It may serve as a direct source of information accessible on the internet, allowing consumers to spend less time scrolling.

It can also evaluate massive quantities of text to provide users with information on a certain data point. Recently, ChatGPT helped properly identify a dog's ailment and saved his life, leaving veterinarians surprised.

There is also a negative aspect to this. Many of these dangers exist while AI is still in its infancy. This would explain why Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently signed a petition demanding that all AI operations be suspended until regulatory bodies can be established.

