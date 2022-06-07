According to GSM Arena, the Stage Manager is the most important new feature.

Apple announced macOS Ventura at WWDC on Monday, which will be available in the fall for Mac computers. Ventura is a modest update that largely maintains the aesthetic design of recent macOS launches.

It's a Mission Control revamp that you can enable from the Command Center (and can disable if you choose to). Unlike Mission Control, which displayed all open programmes on the screen, Stage Manager keeps your current app in focus while grouping the others by category to the side.

You may basically "live" in this view while continuing to work on your existing app. When you click on an app from the side, it comes into focus, allowing you to swiftly navigate between them.

With Continuity Camera, you may utilise your iPhone as a webcam. Instead of using the built-in FaceTime camera, the Mac recognises the iPhone and switches to its cameras. Desk View is enabled by Continuity Camera, which uses the iPhone's ultrawide camera to show a person's face as well as an overhead view of the desk. There are other options for Center Stage, Portrait mode, and Studio Light.

Belkin is planning to release specific mounting accessories later this year. You can start a call on your phone and seamlessly transfer it to your Mac once you're close enough.

Spotlight has received a makeover and has become more intelligent. It has a Quick Look feature that allows you to evaluate files quickly. Images in your photo library can be searched by location, persons, scenes, or items. Spotlight can now search for text within a photo using Live Text.

In the same way that iOS 16 gets iCloud Shared Photo Library, macOS Ventura gets iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets up to six users build and collaborate within their own photo library.

Safari's Passkeys is a new password-replacement function. They're one-of-a-kind digital keys that you save on your device and use to sign in securely with Touch ID or Face ID. Passkeys will operate across apps and websites and will sync between Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV via iCloud Keychain, as reported by GSM Arena.

Metal 3 includes MetalFX Upscaling, which allows developers to render complex situations at a reduced resolution before applying resolution upscaling and temporal anti-aliasing. It's supported by games like EA's GRID Legends and Capcom's Resident Evil Village.

The developer beta of macOS Ventura is available today to members of Apple's Developer Program, while the public beta will be available to Mac users next month. In the fall, the final software will be delivered.

Source: ANI