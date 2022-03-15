According to GSM Arena, with the new update Face ID on compatible iPhone models can now be configured to work while wearing face masks.

American tech giant Apple has started to roll out iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for compatible models. This update includes several minor changes, along with a major update to Face ID.

This feature does not work through masks as it uses a less secure method of just scanning the area around your eyes.

The setting for enabling this option will inform users that enabling Face ID with a mask will make the feature less secure than a full facial scan and they have to look at the phone while unlocking it with nothing covering their eyes.

However, most people would likely be willing to accept the reduced security as it beats having to pull your mask down every time.

Apple being Apple has decided that this feature will only work on iPhone 12 and newer models, which means that all the iPhone X, Xs, and XR users will effectively be left out in the cold.

The other major feature is in iPadOS 15.4, which is Universal Control. It allows the user to use a Mac and an iPad side by side and move the mouse pointer seamlessly between the two. Users can also move files between the two devices as if they are on the same computer.

Apart from that, 15.4 also includes several new features including a new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, among several others.

As per GSM Arena, Apple also released watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4.

Source: ANI