The Ministry of Transport and Communication s sent out for comments a draft bill to designate the National Cyber Security Centre operating under the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency as Finland’s National Coordination Centre in the EU for cyber security matters.

We need cyber security expertise in all sectors of society,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

The National Coordination Centre would operate as Finland's contact, coordination and support point in the network of the Coordination Centres. The network is expected to be established this year. The aim of the network is to promote the development of strong European cyber security ecosystem by improving the cyber security coordination in the EU. At the same time, cooperation between business life, research communities in the cyber security sector and governments will be intensified and the digital competitiveness of the EU will be promoted.

The tasks to be appointed to the Cyber Security Centre due to its new role call for amendments in the Act on Transport and Communications Agency and the Act on Electronic Communication Services. The funding and resourcing needs of the Coordination Centre would amount to approximately one million euros per year. EU funding for the first two years would cover a half of the sum. The guidelines on the appropriations are to be laid down in connection with the 2022 budget.

The appointment of the Cyber Security Centre as the Coordination Centre would support the objectives set out in Finland's Cyber Security Strategy 2019 and the upcoming government resolution on the Cyber Security Development Programme.

What next?

A draft bill on the amendments to the Act on Transport and Communications Agency and the Act on Electronic Communication Services were sent out for comments on 9 June 2021. The deadline for comments is 23 July 2021.

Organisations and private individuals are invited to comment the proposal online at www.lausuntopalvelu.fi or by email at the Ministry.

Following the consultation round, Ministry officials will continue the preparations for the Act. The designation of the National Coordination Centre should be in force at the end of 2021.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications