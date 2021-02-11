It seems like hardly a week goes by without a new story from somewhere around the world about a massive data leak, hack or a new form of cyber warfare that has been launched. Sometimes it feels as if you have to adopt a garrison’s worth of safety measures in order to protect yourself online, including setting up two-step verification, crafting incredibly complex passwords and dodging data collectors and cookies.

All these may still not work, as the recent case of the hack of Psychotherapy centre Vastaamo in Finland manifested.

However, as the digital world begins to feel increasingly unsafe, it also, conversely, can feel more secure than ever. Online markets are booming and show no sign of relaxing in the future. Anti-viral protections are better than ever, and in the EU, data privacy and collection are now regulated by GDPR guidelines.

So, what are we to make of these contrasting public voices? One is calling out for us to avoid signing into an account if at all possible, and the other is telling us that we can safely and securely make all of our purchases online.



The rise of online markets



According to market research reports, global e-commerce sales have steadily grown over the course of the last six years and are projected to continue growing into the future. In 2020, about $4.206 trillion was spent globally on online markets, up from roughly $1.336 trillion in 2014. The same statistics suggest that in 2023, the industry can expect to see about $6.542 trillion spent on online markets globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have also helped to speed along the adoption of e-commerce for many consumers around the world. However, the global trend for the last few years has shown many consumers turning away from brick-and-mortar retail options and instead choosing to search online for the best deals and options they can find.

These platforms are growing exponentially and it makes sense that online security and safety is a major priority. Tech giants Microsoft and Amazon have been buying large stakes in innovative and cutting-edge cybersecurity companies, which compete with the likes of Proofpoint, Splunk, CrowdStrike, Okta and Netskope, among others.



Online security and iGaming



As a rule of thumb, wherever money changes hands, there are risks of hacks and breaches. It may surprise you to learn that some of the more secure platforms are those of many iGaming sites. Due to the sensitive geographical and financial information that these sites handle, the majority of their platform operators have taken additional steps to ensure that their platforms are well secured and protected. To add an extra layer of anonymity and protection, many iGaming sites now also accept cryptocurrencies.

Sites like Rizk Netticasino are leaders in the market, which offer a wide array of different games and prioritize platform security and smooth interface processing. The site utilises highly sophisticated SSL (Secure Socket Layer) data encryption algorithms, the same systems that are used in a majority of the worlds biggest banks and financial institutions.



The future of online security and data protection



Although the dark side of the tech industry that is dedicated to online scamming, hacking and stealing is growing in size and sophistication, the future looks bright for shoppers, gamers, gamblers and all other users of the internet. The size of the e-commerce industry is vast and expanding so rapidly that it makes sense that tech giants around the world are keen to up their game and improve their cybersecurity. Over the next few years, it is likely that these tech giants will continue to buy smaller, more innovative cybersecurity companies and firms that are dedicated to data protection. As we see an increase in hacker sophistication, big tech will likely continue to meet the challenge head-on.

It is likely that privacy and data protection will also continue to serve as key concerns for internet users around the world. The 2018 implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, in the European Union, led to a massive shift in how countries can approach big tech and regulate the data that is collected by both big tech companies and smaller tech firms.

After the passage of the successful, popular implementation of GDPR, it is possible that other countries will follow the EU’s lead and pursue stricter data protection laws and regulations in their own territories. Regardless of what the future holds, it is always a good idea to abide by best practices for tech security and protection online, as sometimes the smallest steps can have the biggest impact.



HT