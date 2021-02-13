The research group has been studying foam for about ten years. In recent years, researchers have been interested in replacing plastic with wood-based materials; which have cell structures that provide strength and good heat insulation.

‘The project is based on biomimetics, which replicates natural phenomena. With the help of artificial intelligence, we are trying to develop a foam with wood-like features, such as strength, flexibility, and heat resistance’, says Professor Mikko Alava.

In the project funded by the foundations, the researchers are seeking to optimise the features of the foam. For example, a mixture of the compounds lignin, wood fibre, and laponite can produce a foam that resists shock and humidity and can be used to replace plastic. Lignin is a binder of wood fibres and when it is made into a dried foam it is hard, water-resistant, and even conducts electricity.

‘Traditional material development is slow and unpredictable, and new materials may even have emerged by accident, as was the case with Teflon. In this project we utilise machine learning, with which we can exclude superfluous combinations of materials and processes and considerably accelerate development work’, says postdoctoral researcher Juha Koivisto.

Foams can also be produced using different technologies. Web formation, or paper manufacture technology, produces material with exactly the right thickness, but the wet foam dries slowly. Extrusion, or 3D printing, produces hard and long bubbles which make the structure stick-like and strong.

‘Artificial intelligence uses previous data to show us how to add a desired feature with less effort’, Koivisto says.