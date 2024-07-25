The HUS Heart and Lung Center has been awarded the esteemed Magnet® recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This prestigious honor underscores the center's commitment to superior nursing quality, patient safety, and nurse job satisfaction, benchmarking it against national and international standards.

Magnet® recognition is a significant accolade granted to hospitals that exhibit high-quality nursing practices. The rigorous evaluation process ensures that the awarded institution meets the highest standards in nursing excellence. This recognition is valid for four years, offering substantial benefits to patients, the nursing staff, and the entire organization.

A Landmark Achievement for Finnish Nursing

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the nurses at the Heart and Lung Center. Chief Nursing Officer Virpi Sneck expressed her pride in the team, stating, "The Magnet recognition is a remarkable prize for the staff and supervisors for their long-term efforts in developing patient care and workplace wellbeing. It is also a highly significant achievement for Finnish nursing."

The center has prioritized evidence-based nursing development, incorporating new knowledge and innovations into practice. Nurses are actively involved in decision-making processes related to their work, enhancing their commitment and satisfaction.

Significant Financial and Patient Care Benefits

The continuous development in nursing practices at the Heart and Lung Center has not only improved patient care outcomes and satisfaction but also enhanced the center's ability to attract and retain skilled nurses. Sneck highlighted the financial benefits of their achievements, noting, "Complications such as pressure injuries or healthcare-associated infections cause major costs and physical suffering for patients. Our nursing practices have significantly reduced these complications."

Patient satisfaction at the Heart and Lung Center has been among the highest within the Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) system for several years. Director Mika Laine added, "The application process alone has boosted our nurse attraction and retention. The positive impact is also evident in patient feedback."

A European Leader in Nursing Excellence

The Heart and Lung Center joins a select group of hospitals in Europe to receive Magnet recognition, being the third in Europe and the second in the Nordic countries. Earlier this year, the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center also achieved the same recognition, underscoring HUS's commitment to nursing excellence and high-quality patient care.

This Magnet recognition marks a significant milestone in Finnish healthcare, showcasing the Heart and Lung Center's dedication to nurturing a professional and satisfying work environment for nurses while providing exceptional care to patients.

HT