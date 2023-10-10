In a significant step towards ensuring community health, Helsinki will initiate the administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations from November 6th, 2023. The online booking platform, Maisa, will open on October 26th, offering residents the convenience to schedule appointments for these vital vaccinations. Notably, vaccinations are available without appointments as well. Both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are provided free of charge to specific target groups.

Influenza Vaccination for the Following Groups:

Individuals aged 65 years and above

Pregnant individuals

Children under 7 years old

Those belonging to high-risk groups due to illness or medical treatment

Individuals commencing military service or voluntary military service

Personnel in social and healthcare services and pharmaceutical sectors

Close contacts of individuals significantly vulnerable to severe influenza (for detailed description, refer to THL's website).

COVID-19 Booster Dose for the Following Groups:

Individuals aged 65 years and above

Adults aged 18 and above belonging to medical risk groups

Individuals aged 12 and above with severe immunodeficiency.

Vaccinations for home care clients with limited mobility will commence during the 41st week. Other home care clients capable of visiting vaccination points will be vaccinated simultaneously with other citizens starting November 6th.

The authorities strongly advise individuals falling within these high-risk categories to avail of the vaccines. Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of severe illness, the need for hospitalization, and mortality associated with infections. It is also important to note that simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 infections might amplify the risks of severe illness, making the vaccinations especially crucial for these groups.

Combined Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccination: If you qualify for both vaccinations, you will receive both the influenza and COVID-19 shots during the same appointment. Only one appointment is necessary in this case. It is crucial not to book multiple appointments unnecessarily. Should you need to cancel your appointment, kindly do so promptly.

Further information regarding additional vaccination groups, vaccination points, and appointment scheduling will be communicated at a later date. For more detailed updates on the winter vaccinations, residents are encouraged to visit hel.fi/vaccinations around mid-October.

HT