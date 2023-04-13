A recent study by the Finnish Student Health Services (FSHS) has revealed that university students in the country sit for long periods of time, with 41% sitting for at least 12 hours on weekdays. The study was conducted during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2021, and found that male students at polytechnic institutions were particularly prone to prolonged sitting, with 52% sitting for 12 hours or more on weekdays.

The study also found that students spent an average of 11 hours a day sitting, which is more than the average time spent sitting by young adults. The study suggests that prolonged sitting is a risk to students' health and well-being, and could increase the risk of conditions such as obesity, sleep disorders, and mental health problems.

The study found that most of the sitting took place during study or work hours, or at home in front of a computer, TV, or other device. Students of different fields of study varied in their sitting times, with students of computer science and telecommunications sitting for the longest periods (around 12.5 hours), while students of education sat for the shortest periods (around 9.5 hours).

The study's authors suggest that there are various ways to reduce prolonged sitting, including changing work positions frequently, taking regular breaks and moving around, and engaging in physical activity. Encouraging students to take short breaks and move around can increase their alertness, concentration, and memory.

The study's findings are particularly concerning given recent reports of declining physical fitness among Finnish men. Noora Holm, a planner at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), said that the results of the FSHS study suggest that reducing sedentary behaviour and promoting physical activity should be a priority for universities and other educational institutions.

Holm suggests that educational institutions should ensure that their learning environments are conducive to changing work positions, and encourage students to take regular breaks and engage in physical activity. She notes that the study was conducted during an abnormal period, and that students' sitting times may have been even higher in normal times.

