A recent survey conducted by If, a Nordic insurance company, found that mental health challenges are affecting the workability of 40% of Nordic employees. The survey, called the Nordic Health Survey, also revealed that mental health problems are the most common reason for sickness absences and disability in Finland.
The study showed that although Finland suffers from a high level of stress compared to other Nordic countries, the impact of mental health issues on workability is not as severe in Finland as in other countries.
Only 34% of Finnish respondents felt that mental health issues affected their workability, compared to 49% in Denmark.
According to Kristina Ström Olsson, If’s health strategist, it is difficult to determine whether the Finnish respondents’ perception of mental health challenges is different from other countries or if the problem is more covert in Finland, leading to under-recognition of its impact on workability.
If also conducted a separate study last fall in Finland, which showed that 74% of Finnish employees who use workplace health services would like their employers to provide access to mental health services if needed. Additionally, only 27% of respondents believed they could receive help from public health care if they faced mental health challenges.
To address these issues, If has developed an insurance policy that enables employees to access mental health services quickly. This policy provides low-threshold discussion assistance and psychotherapy to employees, aiming to challenge the traditional notion of insurance companies solely providing financial support. Johanna Stenström, If’s product manager for corporate customer personal insurance, believes that quick access to mental health services reduces the likelihood of more severe disorders that result in long-term absences from work.
The study highlights the importance of addressing mental health challenges in the workplace and providing employees with adequate resources to maintain their mental wellbeing. It is essential to recognize the impact of mental health on workability, as early intervention and support can lead to better outcomes for both employees and employers.
