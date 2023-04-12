A recent survey conducted by If, a Nordic insurance company, found that mental health challenges are affecting the workability of 40% of Nordic employees. The survey, called the Nordic Health Survey, also revealed that mental health problems are the most common reason for sickness absences and disability in Finland.

The study showed that although Finland suffers from a high level of stress compared to other Nordic countries, the impact of mental health issues on workability is not as severe in Finland as in other countries.