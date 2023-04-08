4. Psychology and Psychotherapist: "I speak to myself compassionately and encouragingly."

"The most important daily act is to pause for a moment and ask yourself how you're doing. And then listen to the answer in a permissive, gentle, and appreciative way. It's easy to overlook your own needs in everyday life, although self-care is essential for others as well. When you feel good about yourself, you can be good to others. I try to speak to myself compassionately and encouragingly. In Eeva Kilpi's words: "You brave little woman, I trust you." Of course, it doesn't always work out and it's easy to forget, but then I remind myself how positive internal dialogue radiates forward," describes Tuija Turunen, Terveystalo's lead psychologist and psychotherapist.

5. Sleep Doctor: "Exercise! I wouldn't compromise on a good bed, pillow, and duvet either."

"The most important action for good sleep is exercise. It increases sleep pressure and improves sleep quality. When we are active during the day, we can get better sleep in the evening, fall asleep faster, and sleep more deeply. For many people, it also serves as a release valve for mental and physical hyperactivity. For me, exercise is one of the most important stress management tools. I bike to work year-round and meet friends at the gym or badminton practice. I wouldn't compromise on a good bed, pillow, and duvet either. It's wonderful to sleep in good bedding," says Eevert Partinen, Terveystalo's general practitioner in the Sleep Specialist Unit.

6. Nutritionist: "I try to eat regularly every day, even if I'm very busy at work."

"A good meal rhythm and sufficient eating from breakfast onwards. This keeps your physical and mental alertness high throughout the day, your food choices are of good quality, sweet cravings are easier to control, weight management is easier, and you are more likely to have restful sleep. I eat breakfast, lunch, a snack, dinner, and an evening snack every day. I try to stick to this even at the expense of other things: for example, during the workday, I make sure to eat lunch and a snack, even if I'm very busy at work," says Mikko Rinta, Terveystalo's chief nutritionist.

7. General Practitioner: "I invest in a functioning everyday life, based on a meal rhythm and cutting out unnecessary performance."

"I would say that one of the most important health actions is indeed a meal rhythm: eating happens daily at about the same time, and there are 4-5 meals a day. I invest in a functioning everyday life: the basis is a meal rhythm and cutting out unnecessary performance. I try to do slow things with my family, such as outdoor work, to give the brain a break. I also monitor my smartphone use and calm down during the evening hours, so that the quality of sleep doesn't deteriorate," describes Emil Heinäaho, Terveystalo's Chief Medical Officer in General Medicine.