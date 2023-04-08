Terveystalo, Finland's largest private health service, asked nine specialist doctors and healthcare experts what is the most important health action to put first, and what they always keep to themselves. Doctors agree: exercise regularly and eat regularly, and you will be well.
1. Orthopedic and traumatology specialist: "I don't easily bend my daily workouts."
There is strong research evidence that daily exercise that develops muscle strength and coordination can reduce the risk of injury (such as knee injuries) and prevent pain in the musculoskeletal system, such as back pain and osteoarthritis. Personally, I try to move by walking, cycling, or running on my way to work. Commuting exercise is the easiest way, in my opinion, to achieve daily exercise. In addition, I engage in versatile endurance sports and do not easily bend my daily workouts, says Teemu Paatela, a specialist in orthopedics and traumatology at Terveystalo.
2. Ophthalmology specialist: "Lifestyle factors play a major role in the occurrence of eye diseases."
Healthy lifestyle actions every day are also the key to eye health. Genetic factors and partly environmental effects affect the onset of eye diseases, but above all, lifestyle factors. A healthy diet and sufficient exercise from an early age create good conditions for as good eye health as possible and reduce the risk of health problems in the eyes such as age-related macular degeneration later in life. Treatment of high blood pressure and good glycemic control are also key factors. Personally, I pay attention to as much exercise as possible, a plant-based diet, and sufficient recovery, says Matti Seppänen, an ophthalmology specialist at Terveystalo.
3. Cardiology specialist: "I try to move in one way or another for an hour every day."
The most important thing an adult can do for their heart health is to have sufficient daily exercise. Exercise is the best medicine for the heart and blood vessels. Whenever possible, walk from one place to another. In addition, aerobic exercise is needed several times a week, for example, for about an hour a day. Personally, I try to move in one way or another for an average of one hour every day, continues Kristian Paavonen, a specialist in cardiology at Terveystalo.
4. Psychology and Psychotherapist: "I speak to myself compassionately and encouragingly."
"The most important daily act is to pause for a moment and ask yourself how you're doing. And then listen to the answer in a permissive, gentle, and appreciative way. It's easy to overlook your own needs in everyday life, although self-care is essential for others as well. When you feel good about yourself, you can be good to others. I try to speak to myself compassionately and encouragingly. In Eeva Kilpi's words: "You brave little woman, I trust you." Of course, it doesn't always work out and it's easy to forget, but then I remind myself how positive internal dialogue radiates forward," describes Tuija Turunen, Terveystalo's lead psychologist and psychotherapist.
5. Sleep Doctor: "Exercise! I wouldn't compromise on a good bed, pillow, and duvet either."
"The most important action for good sleep is exercise. It increases sleep pressure and improves sleep quality. When we are active during the day, we can get better sleep in the evening, fall asleep faster, and sleep more deeply. For many people, it also serves as a release valve for mental and physical hyperactivity. For me, exercise is one of the most important stress management tools. I bike to work year-round and meet friends at the gym or badminton practice. I wouldn't compromise on a good bed, pillow, and duvet either. It's wonderful to sleep in good bedding," says Eevert Partinen, Terveystalo's general practitioner in the Sleep Specialist Unit.
6. Nutritionist: "I try to eat regularly every day, even if I'm very busy at work."
"A good meal rhythm and sufficient eating from breakfast onwards. This keeps your physical and mental alertness high throughout the day, your food choices are of good quality, sweet cravings are easier to control, weight management is easier, and you are more likely to have restful sleep. I eat breakfast, lunch, a snack, dinner, and an evening snack every day. I try to stick to this even at the expense of other things: for example, during the workday, I make sure to eat lunch and a snack, even if I'm very busy at work," says Mikko Rinta, Terveystalo's chief nutritionist.
7. General Practitioner: "I invest in a functioning everyday life, based on a meal rhythm and cutting out unnecessary performance."
"I would say that one of the most important health actions is indeed a meal rhythm: eating happens daily at about the same time, and there are 4-5 meals a day. I invest in a functioning everyday life: the basis is a meal rhythm and cutting out unnecessary performance. I try to do slow things with my family, such as outdoor work, to give the brain a break. I also monitor my smartphone use and calm down during the evening hours, so that the quality of sleep doesn't deteriorate," describes Emil Heinäaho, Terveystalo's Chief Medical Officer in General Medicine.
8. Chief Dental Officer: "I eat four meals a day and eat candy all at once - meaning the same acid attack"
Of course, cleaning your teeth and the spaces between them twice a day comes to mind first. But an important health action is also to prevent tooth decay by keeping the number of acid attacks under control. Tooth decay is not part of being human: something is wrong if an adult gets cavities. Often behind this is constant snacking between meals, as every carbohydrate-rich bite creates an acid attack. Saliva protects the teeth from attacks only up to a certain point: the risk increases when the number of times something is put in the mouth exceeds 4-6 daily times. I myself eat four meals a day, and if I eat sweets - which of course I do - I add them to meal times and eat all the candy at once - meaning the same acid attack. There have been hardly any cavities in adulthood, says Tanja Ketola-Kinnula, Chief Dental Officer at Terveystalo.
9. Specialist in Neurology: "The most important health actions for the brain are exercising the brain and forest walks - and let's not forget our furry friends"
The brain needs enough exercise and stimulation, for example through reading or music. Exercise doesn't have to be insanely difficult: the best exercise for me, for example, is moving in the forest. It has other positive and calming qualities. Friends are also important, and let's not forget our furry friends: they are always happy, comfort us when we're sad, and get excited when we get excited, concludes Professor Markku Partinen, specialist in neurology at Terveystalo.
