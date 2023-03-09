A recent study by If, a Nordic insurance company, has found that women are more stressed than men across all Nordic countries, with 43% of women in Finland experiencing chronic stress compared to 34% of men. The study surveyed Nordic countries and found several factors that contributed to stress, such as balancing personal and professional life. It also found regional differences within Finland, with women in the capital experiencing more stress than those in the North or East.

According to the study, the largest gap between men and women experiencing chronic stress was found in Sweden, with 50% of women and only 36% of men experiencing long-term stress. In Denmark, both men and women experienced the least amount of stress, but there was still a clear difference between the genders.

The study found that the majority of Nordic respondents (84%) had experienced negative stress at some point, with a quarter of respondents experiencing long-term stress (more than six months). Approximately half of respondents reported experiencing stress regularly or often.

The pandemic and its effects, such as economic instability, inflation, and rising energy prices, have also caused stress across Nordic countries. The study also noted that personal life stresses affected people in Finland more than in other Nordic countries.

The study underscores the importance of addressing stress and its negative effects on health, such as sleep problems, depression, and anxiety. The results can also be used to inform policies that aim to support the well-being of citizens in the Nordic countries.

