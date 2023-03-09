The use of digital screens among Finnish youth continues to increase, with 15-24-year-olds spending an average of 5 hours and 46 minutes in front of screens daily, according to a recent time use survey conducted by Statistics Finland. Overall, Finns spent an average of 4 hours and 26 minutes daily in front of screens in 2020-2021, a new record high, likely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth in communication technology and content availability.

The survey also found that boys and men spent more time on computers and gaming than girls and women, while girls and women were more active on social media. Additionally, social media has become increasingly popular across all age groups, with almost all under-45s using social media and 85% of the population over the age of 65 also using social media.

While digital screens can provide entertainment, education, and communication opportunities, excessive use can have negative impacts on physical and mental health, particularly for children and adolescents. To promote healthy screen use, experts recommend setting limits on screen time, ensuring adequate sleep, engaging in physical activities, and maintaining social connections outside of digital devices. Additionally, parents and caregivers can model healthy screen use behaviors by limiting their own screen time and prioritizing other activities.

Overall, the study highlights the need for individuals and society to be mindful of the amount of time spent in front of screens, particularly for youth, who are more vulnerable to the negative effects of excessive screen use. By promoting healthy screen habits, individuals can enhance their overall well-being and reduce the potential negative impacts of excessive screen time.

