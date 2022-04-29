When you're not lifting heavy weights or doing painful stretches, dancing is one of the best and most enjoyable fitness exercises. Not only is dancing physically helpful, but it also has some benefits for mental health as it has been shown to be a great activity to instantly lift and relax.

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to promote the importance and relevance of dance as an art form and to celebrate the various forms of dance around the world.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of French dancer and modern ballet master and creator Jean-Georges Noverre.

Dancing not only relieves stress but also brings many health benefits.

On "International Day of Dancing," let's find out how this fun and exciting activity can keep you healthy and mentally stable.

Here are some of the benefits of dancing given below:

Improves your strength and balance

Dancing strengthens your core and improves your reflexes. Dance increases the stability of the body and is very effective in improving physical fitness and balance. Quick jumps work all of your muscles, help you stabilize, control your body, and improve your posture.

Reduces stress and enhances your mood

If you are feeling stressed, then turn on some chill music and groove along. Dance is the ultimate stress buster. It keeps anxiety and depression far away and increases your self-esteem. The art of dance moreover boosts your energy and keeps you charged and calm.

Improves your cardiovascular health

Dance is very effective in getting a stronger and healthier heart, as fast movements make your heart beat faster. It reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke by balancing your heart rate and improving your endurance. Regular dance in the heart balances your heart rate and lowers your cholesterol levels.

Helps to lose weight

If you are trying to lose weight but hate going to the gym, then dancing is the go to way for you. One hour of dancing can burn 300,800 calories for the average person. Zumba, aerobics, and salsa are all forms of dance and exercise. Dancing involves fast movements and leads to sweating, which in turn leads to weight loss.

Boosts your memory

Dancing strengthens your memory and prevents mental illnesses such as memory loss and dementia. Dance is a type of aerobic exercise that can prevent loss of volume in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that controls memory. In particular, tap dancing is a great mental training. It enhances your focus by varying your movements and by learning and recalling new techniques and patterns.

Dance your heart out on this International Dance Day and keep yourself mentally and physically healthy.

Source: ANI