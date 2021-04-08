HELSINKI FINLAND

08
Thu, Apr

When moving to another city to raise a family, there are a number of aspects you need to take into consideration. From finance and childcare to attractions and general health, choosing the right city plays a vital role in the upbringing of your family.

CIA Landlord have looked into the best cities to raise a family, analysing the cost of rent, childcare and cost of bills alongside the number of schools, attractions, quality of life and pollution.

Helsinki ranks as the healthiest city to raise a family

Living in a healthy country is paramount when raising a family. From looking at the crime rate to quality of life, as a parent you want your children to feel as safe as possible while living in a healthy country. 

From the study, Helsinki ranked first as the healthiest city to raise a family when combining metrics on happiness, quality of life, crime rate, pollution and the cost of childcare per month. Helsinki has a high happiness index rating of 7.8 out of 10, alongside a low crime rate index of 23 out of 100 and 15 out of 100 for the pollution index. Its cost of childcare also ranks as one of the cheapest in the study at £202.00 per month. 

The city of Oslo ranked second in the study, showing results close to Helsinki in quality of life, crime rate and pollution. At £284 a monthly for the cost of childcare, the city still remains affordable when compared to Bern and Ottawa. 

Below shows the top 20 healthiest cities to raise a family in:

Rank

Country

Capital

Happiness Index

Quality of life index

Crime rate index

Pollution index (out of 100)

Cost of Childcare (Preschool (or Kindergarten) per month (GBP)

1

Finland

Helsinki

7.8

178.02

22.53

15.49

202.43

2

Norway

Oslo

7.48

177.49

25.57

13.34

283.79

3

Switzerland

Bern

7.56

198.99

28.35

13.66

540.53

4

New Zealand

Wellington

7.3

185.8

25.25

17.76

216.9

5

Iceland

Reykjavík

7.5

167.57

22.88

22.54

235.96

6

Sweden

Stockholm

7.35

164.11

21.4

23.21

318.18

7

Canada

Ottawa

7.23

201.64

22.14

13.89

951.01

8

Netherlands

Amsterdam

7.44

172.53

25.78

21.68

674.05

9

Denmark

Copenhagen

7.64

152

28

35.41

359.9

10

Ireland

Dublin

7.09

161.71

34.74

23.96

274.42

11

Austria

Vienna

7.29

157

23

43.01

544.47

12

France

Paris

6.66

155.09

45.03

19.81

105.32

13

Slovenia

Ljubljana

6.36

203.77

18.78

9.60

1686.34

14

United States

Washington

6.94

145.33

30.76

40.90

384.96

15

Spain

Madrid

6.4

158.94

41.25

39.40

120.83

16

Slovakia

Bratislava

6.28

120.51

27.49

21.06

365.75

17

Belgium

Brussels

6.86

147.93

29.91

52.92

376.65

18

Australia

Canberra

7.22

124.29

35.88

54.15

257.09

19

Mexico

Mexico City

6.46

129

26

59.95

284.79

20

United Kingdom

London

7.16

120.51

52.57

57.16

339.69

Source: CIA Landlord

 
