Education Minister Anders Adlercreutz announced on Monday that he would begin preparations to tighten the rules governing home education, although legislation will not be completed during the current parliamentary term.

Finland is considering restrictions on homeschooling, including a permit system and a possible ban, after a government report found gaps in supervision and concerns over children's access to education.

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The Ministry of Education and Culture's report outlines three options: requiring official permission for homeschooling, introducing compulsory school attendance with limited exceptions, or retaining the existing system while strengthening national supervision standards.

Adlercreutz favours a permit system under which parents would submit an application explaining their reasons for homeschooling and detailing how they intend to teach their children.

Authorities would also receive powers to terminate homeschooling arrangements if pupils failed to make sufficient academic progress.

Under current Finnish legislation, parents need only notify their municipality before withdrawing a child from school. They do not need official approval or a teaching plan.

Municipalities monitor pupils' progress, but supervision differs across the country. Children typically meet supervising teachers twice during the academic year, compared with the continuous assessment available in schools.

The report found that homeschooling standards depend largely on parents' knowledge, resources and ability to provide instruction.

Homeschooled children also generally lack access to school meals, free learning materials, educational support and pupil welfare services.

According to the ministry, 1,026 children received home education in mainland Finland in 2026, compared with 309 in 2018. They represent approximately 0.2% of children of compulsory school age.

More than 40% live in the Uusimaa region, which includes Helsinki.

The report also identified concerns over qualifications. It found that only 55% of homeschooled pupils over the past five years completed a special examination or obtained a certificate confirming completion of the basic education syllabus.

Without these qualifications, some pupils face difficulties progressing into further education.

Adlercreutz wants annual assessments to establish whether homeschooled children have achieved the required learning objectives. He also wants every child to obtain a basic education leaving certificate.

The minister told a press conference that officials would examine whether examinations or other assessment methods would meet these requirements.

The possibility of banning homeschooling has also entered the debate following concerns about ideological influence and radicalisation.

The report cites assessments by Finland's Security Intelligence Service, Supo, concerning the role of schools in preventing violent extremism. Children educated outside recognised schools do not participate in those preventive programmes.

The ministry's report acknowledges that homeschooling serves families dealing with illness, bullying, religious convictions or other individual circumstances.

Adlercreutz said health problems and periods spent abroad were among the reasons that warranted consideration.

The proposed reforms have not been discussed within the governing coalition, Adlercreutz said.

HT