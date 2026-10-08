The decision follows a Helsinki City Council meeting on Wednesday, 7 October, where councillors considered two proposals seeking restrictions on face coverings in educational institutions.

Helsinki will require pupils, teachers and other staff to keep their faces visible in schools and nurseries under new safety guidelines, while rejecting proposals for a blanket ban on headscarves and other face-covering clothing.

The new guidelines will require people to remain identifiable during school activities, including lessons, examinations and other situations involving interaction or safety.

The requirement will also extend to nurseries and adults collecting children, although officials say staff will assess individual situations rather than apply an automatic prohibition.

Helsinki's education director, Satu Järvenkallas, told Helsingin Sanomat that the city was not introducing a headscarf ban but clarifying existing safety requirements.

"We do not want to interfere with people's clothing, but have clarified the identification guidelines from a safety perspective," Järvenkallas told the newspaper.

Under the guidelines, pupils will continue to wear religious head coverings such as hijabs, which leave the face visible. Garments that conceal the face, including niqabs, burqas and balaclavas, will generally conflict with the identification requirement during school activities.

Exceptions will be assessed according to circumstances, including health-related reasons for wearing face masks.

The guidelines will apply across Helsinki's schools, educational institutions and early childhood education facilities. The city intends to introduce them following the council's consideration of the proposals.

The debate began after the Finns Party's council group proposed banning headscarves covering the head or face in schools. National Coalition Party councillor Seida Sohrabi submitted a separate proposal targeting garments such as niqabs, burqas and balaclavas.

The council rejected an outright clothing ban, and the Finns Party failed in its attempt to return the matter for reconsideration.

City officials argued that a general prohibition would raise concerns about equality and religious freedom under existing legislation.

The city's equality and non-discrimination advisory body also opposed the proposed ban, calling for restrictions to be assessed to prevent discrimination.

During the council debate, Sohrabi said she had received reports suggesting that face-covering clothing had become more common in educational institutions.

Left Alliance councillor Sandra Hagman criticised the identification requirement to HS, warning that it might prevent employees and adult students who wear niqabs from participating in education.

Social Democratic councillor Mahad Ahmed also questioned whether face-covering garments presented a problem in Helsinki schools. “The Muslim community and Islam have been discussed a great deal in politics recently. We must ensure that Islamophobia does not become a normal part of political discourse, especially in the city council,” Ahmed told HS.

The guidelines will also require employees' faces to remain visible during teaching activities.

Elsewhere in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Vantaa has already introduced restrictions on face coverings during the school day. Espoo has also considered similar measures.

Helsinki's education department plans to issue the revised safety instructions to schools and nurseries as soon as possible.

HT