Hanken School of Economics has achieved a significant leap in the Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, ascending to the 12th position in the business administration category. This milestone marks a remarkable improvement from last year's rank, which placed the institution within the 51-75 range.
Shanghai Ranking is renowned for its rigorous evaluation of higher education institutions, focusing on research performance, including output, influence, quality, international collaborations, and academic awards.
This year, the ranking scrutinized over 1,900 universities across 55 different academic disciplines.
The substantial climb up the rankings reflects Hanken's commitment to academic excellence, particularly in the field of business administration. Rector Ingmar Björkman expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing them to the stellar performance and dedication of the school’s researchers. He emphasized that such achievements in research are integral to enriching the educational experience for Hanken's students.
This prestigious recognition reinforces Hanken School of Economics' status as a leading international business school and underlines the institution's continued pursuit of excellence in both research and education.
