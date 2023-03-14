Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences shows its support for Ukrainians by offering study opportunities for university students fleeing from Ukraine.
Ukrainian university students can apply to Haaga-Helia as Erasmus+ exchange students for the academic year 2023-2024. Study places are available from all fields of study at Haaga-Helia for the first five applicants.
Haaga-Helia will take care of the exchange arrangements and provide mobility grants (€1150/month) and travel grants (€275) for Erasmus+ eligible students.
Interested students can send their exchange study application through Haaga-Helia's mobility system. More detailed application instructions can be found on their website.
