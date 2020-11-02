Starting today, Helsinki Education Week will be held virtually as a series of more than a hundred online events from 2 to 6 November. The overall event programme is intended for teachers and other professionals, students and anyone interested in learning and developments in the field of education.

All programs ae available free of charge, with events held in Finnish, Swedish and English both during the day and in the evening.

The event week programme includes workshops, lectures, presentations, discussions and network events, among other things. Over the course of the week, you can learn more about phenomenon-based learning, inspiring interest in reading, and cooperation between educational institutions and working life, in addition to exchanging thoughts about the promotion of learners’ well-being and building a sustainable future, among other things.

The programme also offers concrete tools and tips for practical teaching work, such as language learning, teaching of interaction and emotional skills as well as the use of various virtual platforms in education.

“The exceptional nature of 2020 is also visible in the Helsinki Education Week event and its programme. During the week, you can visit a virtual art gallery and join an exercise session led by a Masked Teacher, for example. We will also be sharing experiences of the remote learning period in the spring at an English-language panel discussion. All in all, the week’s programme is diverse and rich, so you should check it out and join us,” says Liisa Pohjolainen, Head of the City of Helsinki’s Education Division.

Helsinki Education Week gathers Finnish and international friends of learning together

The virtual implementation of the event week allows people from elsewhere in Finland and around the world to participate in it. “In previous years, hundreds of international guests have come during Helsinki Education Week to see how our schools, daycare centres and educational institutions operate. This year, we are offering our guests an opportunity to find out more about our learning environments by publishing a 3D model that familiarises them with the facilities and their use for pedagogical purposes. The model shows how different facilities facilitate learning, studies, play or other goal-oriented activities,” Pohjolainen continues.

Similarly to previous years, Helsinki Education Week will be held at the same time as the HundrED Innovation Summit, which will also be held as a virtual event open to all this year. More than 1,500 international guests have already signed up for the event. “The interest in Finland and Helsinki is strong in the education sector. While presenting expertise from Helsinki to international guests, we are simultaneously providing Finnish operators with an opportunity to learn and interact with international professionals and innovators in the sector,” says Saku Tuominen, Founder and Creative Director of HundrED.

This is the third year that Helsinki Education Week is being held. The event is organised by the City of Helsinki’s Education Division in collaboration with HundrED.

