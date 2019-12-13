“The Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology is the best option for me. The multicultural environment in Metropolia gives you a perfect start towards an international career in a challenging and fast-developing field of Technology.

Oheneba is originally from Ghana, but he made Finland his home about six years ago. One of the main reasons he chose Finland was that it offered top-notch higher education in Engineering.

Through various projects, we students gain global insight by collaborating on new ideas and innovations. During my studies, I have been working at Metropolia’s IT department. I am also one of our university’s Student Ambassadors, promoting at fairs and high schools, so I am gaining experience in PR work as well.”

Oheneba says he has received a lot of support and mentoring from the flexible and understanding staff. “Over the years I have come to appreciate the amazing mentorship I have got, both from the staff and from some of my more experienced mates. Through my studies and internships, I am gaining valuable experience and insight that will help me with my future goals. I am currently heading for student exchange to Glasgow, and could not be more excited about this opportunity.”

Metropolia UAS is a community of around 16 500 students and 900 staff members. The modern and inspiring four campuses located at the capital area of Finland, in the cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, are within easy reach by public transport.

The joint application for Bachelor and Master’s degrees conducted in English is on 8.-22.1.2020. You can choose from 12-degree programmes in the fields of Business, Health Care and Social Services, and Technology, please see more http://metropolia.fi/apply.

Article by Sirpa Rutanen, Metropolia Communications & Marketing

Image: Metropolia