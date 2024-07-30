Despite the general safety, Finns must continuously be more aware of their personal safety.

Finland is generally a safe country for everyone: on a global scale, it is safe to walk the streets, and individuals do not face immediate danger. According to studies, Helsinki is one of the safest capital cities in the world.

Crimes occurring online are becoming more frequent, and there have been several significant data breaches in recent years.

Smart homes and alarm systems

Burglaries in Finland are still rare, especially in urban areas. Nevertheless, smart solutions and alarm systems are increasingly popular in detached houses. These systems allow Finns to monitor their homes remotely.

With alarm systems, information about potential intruders can be received immediately. Some alarm systems automatically call for assistance without the owner's intervention.

In apartment living, the situation is so safe in Finland that the popularity of alarm systems has not seen significant growth. Thanks to locked stairwells and the security systems of housing companies, apartment living is very secure.

Protecting personal information

A greater threat than actual robberies are crimes that occur online, such as phishing and the theft of personal or payment information. Increasing numbers of Finns have fallen victim to cybercriminals after providing personal information to the wrong places.

In Finland, efforts are made at the state level and particularly by banks to educate citizens about the dangers of the internet. The current guideline is to never provide personal information online to unknown entities.

Additionally, Finns are being educated on how to recognize potential scam sites among legitimate ones. For example, the most reliable online casinos and safe online shops can be easily identified based on certain principles.

Safety apps

In recent years, many security-enhancing apps have been developed for smartphones, which Finns have eagerly adopted. Nowadays, almost every Finn owns a smartphone, and their applications are familiar to everyone.

In Finland, the most well-known security app is the state-developed 112 Suomi App. When an emergency call is made through the app, location information is automatically transmitted to the emergency center. This can significantly speed up the arrival of help.

Another popular domestic security app is the mobile app developed by F-Secure. With this app, users can access antivirus protection, browsing protection, banking protection, and a password wallet.

Traffic safety

Technological advancements have also improved traffic safety for Finns. Finland has a relatively new fleet of vehicles, which means that new innovations are quickly adopted.

In traffic, safety is enhanced by the possibilities offered by intelligent traffic management, such as automatic vehicle recognition and driving behavior monitoring. New cars can react if the driver is operating the vehicle in an unusual manner.

Additionally, the current structures of vehicles, airbags, and seat belts are so advanced that there are fewer fatalities in collision situations. Of course, the behavior of drivers still plays a major role.

General safety level in Finland

Although Finns face various everyday security threats, the overall safety level in Finland is excellent. In Finland, one can walk safely in city centers even in the middle of the night, let alone during the day.

The biggest security threats are related to online safety. Especially for the elderly, navigating the internet while avoiding scams can be challenging due to the sheer number of fraudulent attempts nowadays.

Fortunately for Finns, help is readily available in case of problems. The national emergency number is always at service, and Finland has many specialized units for dealing with specific types of crimes, such as solving online crimes.

HT