In addition to the pandemic, advancements in technology and changing expectations of work-life have laid the foundation for the popularity of remote work.

Remote work has become a significant part of work life in Finland, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown, many companies made a sudden shift to remote work, and even after the pandemic, remote work remained an integral part of Finnish work life.

For an increasing number of employees, the ability to work remotely is an important criterion when looking for a new job.

However, Finland has taken a few steps back from the wildest remote work boom, as remote work also comes with its own challenges.

The sudden rise of remote work in Finland

The popularity of remote work grew explosively during the COVID pandemic in Finland, as it did worldwide. Before the pandemic, remote work was somewhat rare and mainly concentrated in certain sectors, such as IT.

Before the pandemic, only about 14% of Finnish employees worked regularly from home. During the early stages of the pandemic, this figure increased dramatically, with up to 60% working remotely either fully or partially in the spring of 2020.

As the pandemic subsided, the popularity of remote work soon decreased as well. However, by the end of 2021, approximately 50% of Finnish employees were still working remotely at least part-time.

Additionally, many companies adopted the so-called hybrid model. In a hybrid model, employees can combine remote and office work, offering more flexibility and improving work-life balance.

Remote work remains more popular in certain sectors. In traditional fields that require physical presence, remote work is naturally not possible at all.

Benefits: Cost savings and work-life balance

By no doubt remote work has its benefits for both employees and employers. One shared advantage for both parties is cost savings.

For employees, remote work bring savings on travel expenses, as there is no need to commute to the workplace daily. Additionally, savings comes from lunches, coffee breaks, and other daily expenses that occur during a workday. On websites like Bonusetu, this is reflected in increased traffic as people have more funds to spend.

For employers, the savings are even larger. Remote work allows companies to maintain smaller office spaces and businesses do not need to invest as much in-office maintenance, such as cleaning, electricity, and other daily expenses.

On top of this remote work also improves the balance between work and personal life. Finnish employees can arrange their work schedules more flexibly according to their personal needs. This means more time with family, the opportunity to engage in physical activities.

Challenges: Technical challenges and loneliness

Despite all the benefits of remote work, many Finnish employees and employers have negative experiences with it. Some employees perceive the drawbacks of remote work to be even significantly greater than the advantages. One of the most significant issues is technical challenges.

Although internet connections in Finland are overall good, many Finnish employees do not have the same quality of equipment and environment at home as they do in the office.

Another major concern is insufficient cybersecurity. Remote work exposes a company's confidential information to greater risks, such as hacking and data breaches. Employers face additional challenges in ensuring that all employees use secure connections and that their devices are properly protected.

Many Finns have also had feelings of loneliness and isolation, as they miss out on daily social interactions. This negatively impacts employees' mental well-being and motivation.

The future of remote work in Finland

Remote work has undoubtedly become a permanent part of working life worldwide, including in Finland. A few years ago, it seemed that the massive office areas in major cities would remain empty. However, this is not the direction.

In Finland, remote work will continue to be possible in many sectors, but an increasing number of companies are requiring their employees to have at least partial presence in the office. This means, for example, that 50% of the work hours can be completed remotely and 50% in the office.

Remote work has also served as solid proof that, despite their reserved nature, social interactions during the workday are important to Finns as well!

HT