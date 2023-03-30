Get out and explore the natural beauty of the Helsinki metropolitan area with 130 free guided nature excursions! The joint nature excursion calendar of the municipalities has once again been compiled, and calendars describing the year's trips will be available at libraries and customer service points from the beginning of April.

The natural environment of the Helsinki metropolitan area is incredibly diverse, with a rich variety of wildlife and diverse natural environments.

These excursions will appeal to anyone who wants to explore nature in the city and its surrounding areas.

Guided nature excursions will begin with bird-watching in April and conclude with an excursion in November to witness the Arctic darkness. In between, there will be family outings with snack breaks, hikes in national parks, and city nature walks. You'll also get a chance to learn about nocturnal nature, such as bat behavior or the stars in the sky. Themed trips will introduce you to fungi, rocks, and butterflies.

These trips are a great way to make memories and learn a lot about nature, information that will be useful on your own nature outings. These excursions will also help new residents of the metropolitan area get to know their new home through park walks and other excursions. Both guided and self-guided trips are easily accessible by public transportation.

Let's take care of our shared nature

The excursion calendar also provides guidance on responsible nature exploration. Many of the excursion destinations are located in protected areas, and it's important to view the conservation regulations as guidelines for visiting the area.

The 2023 calendar will also highlight the efforts of municipalities to ensure the preservation of natural resources and what you can do to promote biodiversity in your own yard.

Basic information on nature excursions

The excursions are free of charge.

Participants are responsible for paying for ferry trips if applicable.

Most excursions are in Finnish, but some have Swedish-language guides.

Participation in the excursions does not require peak physical fitness.

Family outings are tailored to children's needs.

Some trips are accessible to those with disabilities.

Printed nature excursion calendars will be distributed to libraries, customer service points, nature centers, and Haltia by the end of April. The calendar is already available in PDF format on the websites of the metropolitan area's municipalities.

The municipalities of Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen, and Vantaa have been organizing free, guided nature excursions for more than 30 years. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore nature and learn more about the natural environment around you. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to learn, explore, and connect with nature!

HT