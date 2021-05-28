30 people died in waterway accidents, which was 16 less than in the previous year. All fatal water accidents were pleasure boating accidents. Although the majority of deaths occurred in inland waters, overall there were exceptionally few fatal accidents in Finland's inland waters last year.



Victims who died in waterborne accidents were 28 men and 2 women. Just over half of those who died in waterborne accidents were men over the age of 54.



"We hope there will be a more lasting change in the boating safety culture. The importance of life jackets for safety and human life cannot be overemphasised, and middle-aged men in particular have something to do with it. Show the power of “the watermark”, wear a life jacket and make sure your loved ones do the same! ”Encourages Traficom director Henri Wallenius.

“Näytä vesimerkkiä” which literally translated would be show watermark is a Traficom campaign for encouraging boaters to show and example to others by wearing a life jacket. The title is a word play in Finnish from “Näytä esimerkkiä” meaning: be an example or “carry the torch”.



HT

Source: Traficom