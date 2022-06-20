HELSINKI FINLAND

20
Mon, Jun
FAD new

A man cools off in The Trocadero Fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 18, 2022, amid record high temperatures sweeping across France and western Europe. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching news images of this week, from all around the world.

HT

ICP2

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners