Newly redesigned MacBook Air laptops are seen displayed during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 06, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

Newly hatched green iguanas rest on a branch in a terrarium at the Chennai Snake Park in Chennai on June 7, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An Air Tractor AT-802AF firefighting aircraft drops flame retardant while trying to extinguish a forest fire outside Jerusalem on June 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People wade through a flooded street of Havana, on June 8, 2022, following heavy rains in the island nation. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Burning of a terraced house early in the morning at Nummela, Vihti on 9th of June 2022. The ten homes were destroyed completely in the fire. There has not been any known casualties for now.

A Russian Navy ship is pictured through a binocular as it passes near the German Navy Frigate Sachesen on June 6, 2022, during the BALTOPS 22 Exercise in the Baltic Sea. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photograph taken on June 10, 2022, shows the regional government building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in March 2022, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A photograph shows a wheat field at a farm in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, on June 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. LEHTIKUVA / AFP