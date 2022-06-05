HELSINKI FINLAND

05
Sun, Jun
FAD new

A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on June 5, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching news images of this week, from all around the world.

HT

ICP3

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners