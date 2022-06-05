A worker collects plastic bottles to sell at a dump site in Banda Aceh on May 31, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Pregnant women take part in a contest named "La Madre Panza" (Mother Belly) to celebrate Mother's Day in Managua, on May 30, 2022. - The "Mother Belly" contest consists of awarding prizes to the pregnant woman with the biggest belly. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Planes of the Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) spread smoke with the colors of the Italian flag over Altare della Patria - King Vittorio Emanuele II monument - in Rome to mark Repubblic Day on June 2, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This RAMMB National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite handout image shows Hurricane Agatha over Mexico at 21H20 UTC on May 31, 2022. (Photo by RAMMB / NOAA / NESDIS / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters raise their weapons as they take part in a military excercise in the countryside of the northern city of Manbij, on June 2, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

US actress Amber Heard waits before the jury announced a split verdict in favor of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A boy searches for recyclable materials next to greater adjutant storks at a garbage dumpsite in Guwahati on June 4, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An hologram of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is projected on the Gold State Coach during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man with an umbrella wades along a flooded street of Havana, on June 3, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A demonstrator takes part in a LGBT+ Pride march through the main streets in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, June 4, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP