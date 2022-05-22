A smooth-coated otter nudges a frog in a canal in Singapore on May 16, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Tribal farmers perform a ritual as part of prayers for rain, prosperity and good health during the Manda Puja festival outside the Lord Shiva temple on the outskirts of Ranchi on May 16, 2022. (Photo by AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Zimbabwe National Parks' armed guard walks through piles of elephant ivory stored inside a strong room where Zimbabwe's ivory is secured during a tour of the stockpile by European Union envoys, in Harare, on May 16, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

his picture taken on May 17, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 18 shows railway station staff disinfecting Pyongyang station premises as a prevention measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man pushes a bicycle along a road through a flooded area after unusually heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on May 19, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off three run home run to defeat the New York Yankees 9-6 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 19, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

A resident wades through high tide waters as he collects recyclable materials from their burnt house after a fire gutted homes overnight at an informal settlers area near the mouth of Manila bay on May 20, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Aerial view of the statue of Christ the Protector in Encantado, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on May 20, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People enjoy the sun and the warm weather on the beach of "La Plage des Basques" in Biarritz, southwestern France, on May 17, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Children cool off as they walk on the "Miroir d'Eau" water feature (Reflecting Water) in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on May 18, 2022 as a heatwave hits France. LEHTIKUVA / AFP