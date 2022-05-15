A white tiger swims in a creek inside the enclosure on a hot summer day at a zoo in Lahore on May 9, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A dead fish rests on a section of dry lakebed along drought-stricken Lake Mead on May 9, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

The Imperial State Crown arrives through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A man looks for reusable items in river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rowing during his visit to Harpsund. Photo: Ninni Andersson / Government Offices / TT

A cleaner works on an escalator at Liverpool Street station during a test run of a Transport for London (TfL) Elizabeth Line train between Paddington station and Liverpool Street station and back, in London on May 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Youths cool off in a canal during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 14, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This aerial view image taken on May 10, 2022, shows telecommunication domes of KSAT, Kongsberg Satellite Services, on a mountain top near Longyearbyen, in Svalbard Archipelago. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Works by Finnish artist Kim Simonsson are exhibited along the street that connects the Lille Flandres station and Place du Theatre in Lille, northern France on May 13, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra", Oleh Psiuk, Tymofii Muzychuk, Ihor Didenchuk, Vitalii Duzhyk, Oleksandr Slobodianyk and Vlad Kurochka performs on behalf of Ukraine during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. LEHTIKUVA / AFP