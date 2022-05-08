Canadian model Winnie Harlow arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

03 May 2022, Hamburg: The Alster swans swim towards the Outer Alster. The approximately 120 Alster swans leave their winter quarters at the Eppendorfer Muehlenteich and return to their traditional breeding grounds in the Alster and the canals.

Russian MiG-29i jets fighter fly over downtown Moscow during a rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade on May 4, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena holds the sword after killing the bull during the Feria de Abril bullfighting festival at La Maestranza bullring in Seville on May 5, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Demonstrators protest against Russia's war on Ukraine, in front of the UN headquarters in New York. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

View of the Saratoga Hotel after a powerful explosion in Havana, on May 6, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This picture taken on May 6, 2022 in Geneva shows "The Rock", a 228,31 carats pear-shaped white diamond (estimate: USD 20,000,000-30,000,000) mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago, which is the largest white diamond ever to appear for sale at auction, according to Christie's auction house. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Worshippers pray after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP