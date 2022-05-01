This handout photo courtesy of SpaceX released on April 25, 2022 shows the crew Dragon capsule Endeavour splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean with the Axiom Space Ax-1 crew on April 25, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Ultra-orthodox Jews visit a field of Papaver (of the poppy family) as it blooms near the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh on April 25, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Palestinian devotees pray on Laylat al-Qadr outside the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on April 27, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People cool off in a swimming pool on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar on May 1, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The pack rides past a rapeseed field during the third stage, from Echallens to Echallens, of the Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour 2022 cycling race near Echallens, western Switzerland. on April 28, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

HIFK fans burning torches at the Veikkaus league football local match HIFK vs HJK in Helsinki on 28th of April 2022.

Russian military cadets take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade on Dvortsovaya Square in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Prime Minister, chairperson of SDP Sanna Marin speaking in an SDP and The Left Alliance joint Labour Day event at Turku Vähätori on May 1st 2022.

People cool off in a wave pool during a hot summer day at a water park in New Delhi on April 30, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP