People participating in the Free Ukraine, Free World -demonstration holding a Ukraine flag at Senaatintori and the Tuomionkirkko stairs on the 18th of April 2022.

Miranda "Miss Mirandaö Barrie performs in a burlesque show at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender, April 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An aircraft flies above Iraq's southern city of Basra past the waning gibbous moon late on April 18, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title holder Britain's Tyson Fury takes part in an open work-out session in Wembley, west London, on April 19, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A stork feeds its babies in a nest near Monchique, Portugal on April 20, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Kalle Rovanperä of Finland and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Finland steer their Toyota GR Yaris Rally during the shakedown of the Rally of Croatia, World Rally championship's third event of the season, on April 21, 2022 near Zagreb. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Buddhist monks arrive to take part in Earth Day celebrations at the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on April 22, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Flames come out of an appartement in a residential building of the northern outskirts of Kharkiv following shelling on April 22, 2022, as talks between Moscow and Kyiv to put an end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine have "stalled", Russian Foreign Minister said. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Burnt civilian cars in Irpin, Ukraine on 22nd April, 2022.

Revellers of the Gavioes da Fiel samba school perform during the second night of carnival at Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 24, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP