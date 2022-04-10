This photograph taken near Vernou-sur-Brenne, central France, on April 4, 2022 shows a burning bale of straw and candles in the vineyards to protect them from the frost in the Vouvray vineyards. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman from the Pataxo tribe poses for a photo at an indigenous protest camp on the fourth day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 7, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This aerial view shows rows of tulips and hyacinths in fields at Lissee in the 'Bollenstreek' (Dutch flower region) on April 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A Typhoon jet of the Royal Air Force (Up), a Typhoon jet of the Italian army (Bottom), an F-16 jet of the Romanian army (L) and a F-16 jet of the US Air Force fly in formation over the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta, Romania, on April 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Racegoers speak together as they attend the "Ladies day" on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting, at Aintree Racecourse, in Liverpool, north west England, on April 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Tear gas canisters are fired from an Israeli military vehicle near the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on April 9, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca, during the fasting month of Ramadan, on April 9, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This picture taken on April 6, 2022 in Marseille, southern France, shows folded electoral leaflets of French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (L) and French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen ahead of the first round of the French presidential election. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This picture taken on April 5, 2022 shows a train travelling along a bridge past cherry blossoms in Tokyo's Shinagawa district. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Child's overalls, shoes, boots and candles are seen in a demonstration in Helsinki, Finland, on April 10, 2022. The Ukrainian Association in Finland organized an event to honor the memory of the children killed in Mariupol, Ukraine.