Members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs under custody during the weekend at the prison in Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador, after the rise in homicide figures that occurred over the past weekend. (Photo by EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A new baby born rhino at the Way Kambas National Park, in Way Kambas, in Lampung province. - A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in an Indonesian sanctuary bringing hope to the conservation of the rapidly declining species, an official said. - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman writes a message on the National Covid Memorial Wall, in London, on March 28, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photograph taken on March 31, 2022 shows tulip fields in bloom on a field in Zuid Beijerland. - The tulips bloom early this year due to the beautiful sunny weather. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A participant performs during the second National Yogasana Sports Championship in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Muslim devotees offer prayers marking the start of Islam's holy month of Ramadan at Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya on April 2, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A part of a painting by Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto named "Quarks neu-pro spice paff" at Amos Rex Maanala-group exhibition in Helsinki on 1st of April 2022.

Honka players in the middle of the smoke - HJK supporters are burning torches at the Veikkaus league football opening match of the season HJK vs FC Honka in Helsinki on the 2nd of April 2022.

A vendor mans a sweets and juice store as people shop on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the northern city of Dohuk in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on April 2, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Runners compete in front of the Eiffel Tower during the 46th edition of the Paris Marathon, 42,195 km, on April 3, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP