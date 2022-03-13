France's Sebastien Loeb competes during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge stage two on March 7, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman takes part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women to mark the International Women's Day, in Paris, on March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People shelter from fireworks before the traditional "torito" (little bull) made of paper, wood and fireworks during celebrations of San Juan de Dios in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a pink tie during a ceremony marking International Women's Day at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, on March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

French freediver Arthur Guerin Boeri as he swims underwater in an ice covered lake at Wakefield, Canada on March 8, breaking the world record for swimming under ice in a bathing costume. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Protestors against the war and Russian invasion of Ukraine form the peace symbol during a demonstration at Heroes' Square in central Budapest, on March 9, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Andres Sarda during the 2022-2023 Fall / Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on March 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Revellers daubed in colours sing religious hymns at the Radha Rani temple during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Barsana village in India's Uttar Pradesh state on March 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A graffiti reading "Stop Wars" received a fresh coat of paint on the Haus der Statistik building in Berlin, Germany, on March 13, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Two tigers rescued from Argentina by Four Pawn NGO are seen at the Big Cats Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State, on March 12, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP