France's Sebastien Loeb competes during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge stage two on March 7, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A woman takes part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women to mark the International Women's Day, in Paris, on March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
People shelter from fireworks before the traditional "torito" (little bull) made of paper, wood and fireworks during celebrations of San Juan de Dios in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wears a pink tie during a ceremony marking International Women's Day at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, on March 8, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
French freediver Arthur Guerin Boeri as he swims underwater in an ice covered lake at Wakefield, Canada on March 8, breaking the world record for swimming under ice in a bathing costume. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
Protestors against the war and Russian invasion of Ukraine form the peace symbol during a demonstration at Heroes' Square in central Budapest, on March 9, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A model presents a creation by Spanish brand Andres Sarda during the 2022-2023 Fall / Winter collection fashion show at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on March 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
Revellers daubed in colours sing religious hymns at the Radha Rani temple during the Lathmar Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Barsana village in India's Uttar Pradesh state on March 11, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A graffiti reading "Stop Wars" received a fresh coat of paint on the Haus der Statistik building in Berlin, Germany, on March 13, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
Two tigers rescued from Argentina by Four Pawn NGO are seen at the Big Cats Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State, on March 12, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A man walks through the lanterns lit up to commemorate the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami in Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture on March 10, 2022, on the eve of 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP