New Year's Eve fireworks in Helsinki on 31st of December 2021.

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Praya River in Bangkok on December 31, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Fireworks are seen at the former blast furnace of 'Phoenix West' in Dortmund, western Germany on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People watch fireworks set off from the beach to ring in the new year on January 1, 2022 in Bali. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A picture taken on December 31, 2021 shows fireworks erupting over the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as part of the New Year's festivities. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Fireworks light up the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year's celebrations in Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower in Moscow on January 1, 2022. LEHTIKUVA / AFP