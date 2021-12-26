HELSINKI FINLAND

26
Sun, Dec

A pedestrian walks past a shop window with teddy bears as decoration ahead of the Christmas festivities in Moscow on December 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching pictures of this week, from all around the world.

HT

Centrianew
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners