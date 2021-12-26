A man uses a mobile phone as he sits between cars amid floodwaters in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 21, 2021, as Malaysia faces massive floods that have left at least 14 dead and more than 70,000 displaced. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Elephants walk at the Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home in Udawalawe, about 179 km southeast of Colombo on December 20, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in five-days military exercises in three provinces. (Photo by SEPAH NEWS / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A climber disguised as Santa Claus goes down a paediatric clinic building in Ljubljana on December 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Passengers wearing face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus, sit on the top deck of a red double-decker London bus travelling beneath the Christmas lights in central London on December 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Students from the Free University sit their exams in the RAI, in Amsterdam on December 23, 2021, despite the lockdown, the students were allowed to take their exams. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen at the launch pad,on December 23, 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This frame grab from an AFPTV video shows a burning ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 37 people in Jhakakathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, early on December 24, 2021. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Umunyana Shanita (C) from Rwanda smiles as she poses after wining the title of Miss East Africa 2021, during the grand finale of the beauty pageant held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on December 24, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Fireworks light the sky during the reopening of the renovated al-Mutanabbi street, famous for its book shops and as an outlet for writers and intellectuals, in the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad on December 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP