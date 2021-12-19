A man takes a picture of light sculptures of polar bears set up for the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow on December 13, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Timmy Tomes (L) and Dalton Finn (Ri) look through what is left of a friends roof after extreme weather hit the area, in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 13, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This photograph shows creations installed for the fashion exhibition "Maison Amsterdam" in the Nieuwe Kerk, in Amsterdam, on December 14, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in a 0.6 degree (33 degrees Fahrenheit) cold water in the Alaia Bay surf wave pool surrrounded by Swiss Alps, in Sion, on December 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A pedestrian walks past a Chrsimas and New Year's decorations at Zaryadie park, in front of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and the Saint Basil cathedral, in central Moscow, on December 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A handout photo released on December 16, 2021 by the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows a fire burning after an expolosion aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, on December 15, 2021. (Photo by DVIDS / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A youth walks along a dry river bed on the banks of the river Ganges, in Allahabad on December 16, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Lucy walks in her new wheelchair, which is made out of parts from a children's bicycle, at the Sulala Society for Animal Care shelter in Gaza City on December 16, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

This aerial handout photo taken on December 17, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged caused by Super Typhoon Rai after the storm crossed over Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. (Photo by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP