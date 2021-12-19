HELSINKI FINLAND

19
Sun, Dec

A man disguised as Santa Claus performs inside a fish tank at the Guadalajara Zoo aquarium just days before the Christmas holidays in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 18, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most interesting news images of this week, from all around the world.

HT

ICP3

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners