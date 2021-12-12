Aerial view of an improvised camp of asylum seekers and refugees at El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on December 6, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The public applauding as Italy's President, Sergio Mattarella (L on balcony) and his daughter Laura Mattarella (R on balcony) arrive to attend the season's opening performance of the Teatro alla Scala opera house with Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Macbeth" at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Mount Semeru spews thin smoke seen from Curah Kobokan village in Lumajang on December 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A diver dressed as Santa Claus interacts with a shark at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on December 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

December 2021, Berlin: A person stands with an umbrella during snow fall in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

Firefighters at work near Margaret River. (Photo by Sean BLOCKSIDGE / WESTERN AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A yellow tit pecks sunflower seeds from a manger at a garden in the village of Troitskoye outside Moscow on December 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Watford's Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann makes a save during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Watford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on December 10, 2021. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Miss Finland, Essi Unkuri, appears on stage during the national costume presentation of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP