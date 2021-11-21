HELSINKI FINLAND

21
Sun, Nov
Welcome

An aerial view taken on November 15, 2021 shows the city's main Christmas market 'Christmas in Winterland' in Spikersuppa in the centre of Oslo, near the Norwegian Parliament Stortinget (top C). LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching images of this week, from all over the world.

HT

ICP3

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners