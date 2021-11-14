HELSINKI FINLAND

14
Sun, Nov

French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempts to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. - The altitude should be the same of the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching news images of this week, from all around the world.

HT

ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners