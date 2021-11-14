French balloonist Remi Ouvrard attempts to set a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. - The altitude should be the same of the phone number of the Telethon campaign 36-37. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A great white pelican feeds on fish provided by Israeli farmers at a water reservoir in the Emek Hefer valley, north of Tel Aviv, on November 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
US singer and actor Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the UK premiere of the film 'House of Gucci', in London on November 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
This aerial photograph shows a car driving on a road at Yedigoller National Park near Bolu district on November 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon flies into the clouds after lift off with four astronauts on board from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on November 10, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Crew-3 mission is flying to the International Space Station. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP
A view of the city skyline and the Motherland monument at sunset in Kiev on November 10, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
A health worker stands with a test stick for a smear test in the Corona test centre Hanover-Laatzen in the Hanover region, which is operated by a doctor's practice.
A man wades in for a swim along the shores of the Mediterranean sea in the French riviera city of Nice, on November 11, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP
Sony's pet robot Aibo with costumes are displayed during an event to celebrate Aibo's third birthday and wish for good health in the future at Kanda shrine in Tokyo on November 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP