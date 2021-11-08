Volunteers helping farmers harvest rice in Huzhuang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on November 1, 2021. (Photo by AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A giant kite flies during the All Saints' Day commemoration, on the eve of the Day of the Dead, in Santiago Sacatepequez, some 50 km west of Guatemala City, on November 1, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade - an international performance artivist troupe - arrive at Glasgow Central station on November 1, 2021, to protest at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conferencewhich is taking place in the city. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A street vendor applies colour dye to earthen pots to be used as a decorative item at a makeshift workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Hyderabad on November 1, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

View of a giant inflatable rubber duck designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in a lake at the family park in Santiago, November 02, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A farmer carries harvested cauliflowers in a basket from a field on the outskirts of Bangalore on November 4, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An Oil Head, a climate activist from the Ocean Rebellion group, vomits mock oil as they demonstrate outside the INEOS intergrated refinery and petrochemicals centre plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, on November 2, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People light earthen lamps on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Firefighters working on the wreckage of the crashed plane where the Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca died on the afternoon in Caratinga, Brazil, on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Minas Gerais Fire Department / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with a backflip after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP