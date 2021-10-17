HELSINKI FINLAND

17
Sun, Oct

A Hindu devotee carries oil lamps during the celebrations on the tenth day of the Dashain festival at a temple in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on October 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

News in brief

Here are the most eye-catching news images of this week, from all over the world.

HT

ICP3

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners