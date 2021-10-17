Lava from La Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain on October 14, 2021. (Photo by - / Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd-R) watching a demonstration flight during the opening ceremony of the defence development exhibition "Self-Defence-2021" in Pyongyang. (Photo by STR / various sources / AFP)

Members of the Taliban delegation Shahabuddin Delawar (L), Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Khairullah Khairkhwa (R) meet with foreign diplomats in Qatar's capital Doha, on October 12, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A solar halo, which is an optical phenomena when light passes through ice crystals suspended in the Earth's upper atmosphere, is pictured around the sun in the sky over Bangkok while a wind direction indicator (R) is seen on October 13, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Syrian orphaned children who lost their parents as a result of the war in Syria take part in a marathon in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on October 14, 2021. - The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Pedestrians cross a newly installed crossing, designed by local behaviourial science company So-Mo to encourage greater use of crossings in a central accident hotspot, in Liverpool, north west England on October 13, 2021. - Liverpool holds one of highest adult pedestrian casualty rates in the country. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Israeli artist and sculptor, Zadok Ben-David poses alongside his large-scale artwork 'Blackfield', made up of over 17,000 hand-installed steel etched flowers during a photo call for his solo exhibition 'Zadok Ben-David:Natural Reserve' at Kew Gardens in west London on October 14, 2021. - l LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Actors dressed up as Hindu deities Lord Rama and Laxman aim with bows and arrows towards an effigy of Hindu demon King Ravana during a religious procession in the grounds of the Durgiana Temple on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, in Amritsar on October 15, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

In this picture taken on October 15, 2021, a member of Taliban rides his motorbike on a hill in Morghab district of Badghis province. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The Grand Mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca is operating at full capacity on October 17, 2021, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. (Photo by - / AFP) - LEHTIKUVA / AFP