103 day-old baby giant panda twins Xiao Xiao (male, L) and Lei Lei (female, R) at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. (Photo by STR / TOKYO ZOOLOGICAL PARK SOCIETY / AFP)

A large cloud of ash emerging from the main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries on October 4, 2021. (Photo by Handout / Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME-CSIC) / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A model presents a creation for Chanel during the Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, as part of Paris Fashion Week, on October 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A woman walks onto the Expo Water Feature in Dubai on October 5, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

Daniel Craig attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Daniel Craig on October 06, 2021 in Hollywood, California. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP

This picture taken on October 7, 2021 shows volcanic ash spewing into the air as lava flows down from Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as seen from Wonokerto in Sleman. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A pair of terrapins interact in a pond at the Botanical Garden in Singapore on October 8, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People wave national flags during a protest against the mandatory sanitary pass called "green pass" in the aim to limit the spread of the Covid-19 in central Rome on October 9, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

An autumn view in Helsinki on 6th of October 2021.