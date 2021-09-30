While immigration will likely add to the growing number of people in the country till 2034, Statistics Finland predicts that the population will begin to diminish after this point, with a significant decline expected for the 2050s.

The latest projections from Statistics Finland suggest that Finland’s COVID-19 baby boom is not enough to offset the long-term effects of low birth rates in the country. Despite a recent spike in fertility rates, the current composition of Finland’s population is expected to result in deaths exceeding births over the next few decades.

According to the report, the country would see 700,000 more deaths than births by the end of 2060, assuming that the birth rate remains at its present level (1.45). The organisation estimates that under 40,000 babies will be born in Finland every year during the 2060s.

Finland has seen less than 50,000 births a year for four years in a row. As per the data, the low number will have far-reaching consequences, leading to fewer women of childbearing age in the future.

The forecast indicates that despite a projected increase in overall life expectancy, the working age population (aged 15 to 64)—which currently makes up 62 percent of Finland’s total population—will decrease to 60 percent by 2040 and 57 percent by 2060.

There were more births than deaths in 53 Finnish municipalities in 2020; however, 2021 will be the sixth consecutive year when the total number of deaths surpasses that of births in the country.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times