A Long March 7Y4 rocket carrying the Tianzhou 3 cargo ship launches from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in China's southern Hainan province, on a mission to deliver supplies to China's Tiangong space station on September 20, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) / - LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People ride a horse-drawn cart on a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on September 21, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly Hall before heads of state begin to speak at the United Nations headquarters, on September 21, 2021, during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

The sun rises above shipping vessels anchored along the eastern straits of Singapore on September 22, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

A dog looks on as people take part in a parade in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 22, 2021, to mark the 50th anniversary of Freetown Christiania from the free town to the Town Hall Square in Copenhagen. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

23 September 2021, Berlin: The German Reichstag building can be seen shortly before sunrise.

Two puma cubs born on August 13, 2021 at the "Parc des Felins" zoological park, are pictured on September 24, 2021, in their enclosure, in Lumigny-Nesle-Ormeaux, outside Paris. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People walk near a climate awareness banner on the remains of the West Pier on the opening day of the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton on the south coast of England, on September 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP

People rush to pass the border gate to Pakistan from the Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak on September 25, 2021. LEHTIKUVA / AFP