In July, the City revealed that the employee, who worked in the social services and healthcare sector, viewed the information of 132 customers and 12 employees. The data included details related to family, financial assistance and other records.

Helsinki police have begun a preliminary investigation into the actions of an employee of the City of Helsinki, who violated data privacy regulations by accessing the personal information of several individuals in the healthcare system without permission.

The suspect, who specialised in social services for teens and adults, has since been fired. The motive behind the data breach, which is believed to have taken place between 2019 and 2021, remains unclear.

Markus Metsänen, the detective leading the investigation, told Iltalehti that the crime is being investigated as an offence under the Data Protection Act. While the suspect has not yet been interrogated, police have contacted some of the victims.

Authorities have been unable to ascertain whether the illegally accessed data has been used for any purpose so far. The investigation is estimated to conclude in Autumn, following which the case will be transferred to the prosecutor for a consideration of charges.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times